Angad Bedi wins silver in a 400-metre athletics event in Mumbai

Actor Angad Bedi, who is known for films such as Pink and Soorma, has won a silver medal in an athletics tournament held in Mumbai. After weeks of intense training under the guidance of coach Brandon Miranda Bedi, he completed the 400-metre race within 66 seconds in the 31–40 age category. The actor said, “I have always been drawn towards sports, and I wanted to push myself to see how far I could go. The past few weeks have been intense, but the medal makes it all worth it.”

Angad comes from a sports background, as he is the son of Padma Shri awardee and former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. “I am grateful to my coach and my team for their unwavering support and guidance throughout this journey,” he added.

On the work front, he will next be seen in a sports-based drama Ghoomer by R. Balki, A Legal Affair with Barkha Singh, and Lust Stories 2 with Mrunal Thakur. — IANS