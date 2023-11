Angad Hasija reflects on TV's transformation

IANS

Angad Hasija, who is currently seen as Paras Durani in the show Pashminna —Dhaage Mohabbat Ke, has opened up on the shooting of the show in the picturesque locales of Kashmir, and said filming for the television show on a big canvas is a big progression for the industry.

Pashminna — Dhaage Mohobbat Ke is shot in the magical valley of Kashmir bringing alive a beautiful love story between two people – Pashminna (played by Isha Sharma) and Raghav (Nishant Malkani), from very diverse walks of life.

Angad said, “Kashmir is jannat. Shooting a complete show in Kashmir is such a delight. Every actor should get an opportunity to shoot in Kashmir once in their career.”

The Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai-fame actor shared, “TV has evolved in a variety of ways. Different stories are being explored at beautiful locations. We sometimes shoot TV shows on a big canvas which is a big progression for the TV industry.”

Produced by Alchemy Films, the story of Pashminna promises to enthral audiences with a riveting narrative that weaves artistic and cultural nuances of the region such as the food, music and art.

#Kashmir