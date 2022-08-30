Angad Hasija rewinds recalls his days on 'Bidaai' as it's set for re-telecast

TV actor Angad Hasija got nostalgic as his first show Sapna Babul Ka ... Bidaai was slotted for a re-run on TV, after it wrapped up in 2010, and shared his memories from the sets.
He says: “I can’t put into words the amount of excitement I have to know that my show Sapna Babul Ka ... Bidaai will now be coming again. This was my first show and holds a very special place in my heart, as I learnt a lot during the show. It gave me much appreciation and love.” The entire story revolves around a father and his two daughters, and focuses on various prejudices in the society pertaining to complexion. Premiered on October 8, 2007, the show features Parul Chauhan, Sara Khan, Angad Hasija and Kinshuk Mahajan as Ragini, Sadhana, Alok and Ranveer.
Angad adds: “I was given the chance to work with the wonderful cast and crew members. I’m grateful that the show has given me some wonderful memories.”— IANS
