Angelina Jolie says she plans to leave LA and relocate to her home in Cambodia

IANS

Angelina Jolie has spoken about her perspective on Hollywood and said she wouldn’t choose to be an actress if she were starting out in this era. “I wouldn’t be an actress today,” Jolie said. She added that she would probably do theatre, but not Hollywood.

“When I was starting out, it wasn’t as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much. Because I grew up around Hollywood, I was never very impressed with it.”

The 48-year-old actress also mentioned that she planned on leaving LA at some point and relocate to her home in Cambodia. “It’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can. I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity,” she said.

The Oscar-winning star said she was not dating and did not really have a social life. She also talked about her children: “They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends. We’re seven very different people, which is our strength.”