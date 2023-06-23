Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were not allowed to meet during The Night Manager: Part 2 shoots

Disney+ Hotstar recently announced the release date of Hotstar Specials’ The Night Manager: Part 2, which is set to release on June 30. The first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur).

Bringing the iconic arch-nemesis to the fore, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur attended workshops to perfect their on-screen equation.

Sandeep Modi

Talking about this, director Sandeep Modi said, “The gritty characters are the core of a spy-verse, and for The Night Manager saga, we have two powerhouse characters driving the narrative. Shelly and Shaan are the arch nemeses that are constantly in a cat and mouse chase, and we wanted them to have a certain hesitance towards each other. For this reason, we decided to keep Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur away from each other during the preparation of the show, and the two were not allowed to meet. So, we did workshops with them separately, and even during the shoot, the interaction between them was limited. When we look back now, we can see those workshops have paid off.”