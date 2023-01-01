Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher meet Rishabh Pant

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher on Saturday morning met Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is currently being treated at the Max Hospital, Dehradun following a car accident.
Talking to the media, actor Anupam Kher said, “We came to know that Rishabh Pant is in the hospital, so I and Anil, as common citizens, came to see him. We met his mother and he is much better, his spirits are very high and the blessings of the whole of India are with him, so he will get well soon. We met his relatives, all is good, all is fine, we made them laugh. We went to meet him as fans. We as responsible citizens request you all to please drive carefully, especially here it is foggy at night. Wishing you all a very Happy New Year.” Anil Kapoor said, “He is in high spirits and he should be fine, we also met his mother and relatives, all are very good. I would like to appeal that, pray for him, so that he recovers soon and we will see him playing.”
The wicketkeeper-batter narrowly escaped death after his high-end vehicle smashed into a road barrier and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to reports, he had dozed off on the wheel.
