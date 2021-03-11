Anil Kapoor faces the jury on 'Case Toh Banta Hai'

Amazon miniTV released the second episode of Case Toh Banta Hai recently. The latest episode featured Anil Kapoor in the katghara, where the actor revealed several juicy secrets. During the second episode, Anil Kapoor faced a question by Riteish Deshmukh wherein he asked the evergreen actor about him not having a moustache after a certain film. To this, Anil hilariously replied, “Do film mein mooche safa ki thi, unfortunately film bhi safa ho gayi yaar.”
Meanwhile, Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-its-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of public prosecutor and defense lawyer, respectively. It also stars Kusha Kapila as a judge and she decides the fate of the big Bollywood celebrities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...