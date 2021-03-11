Anil Kapoor faces the jury on 'Case Toh Banta Hai'

Amazon miniTV released the second episode of Case Toh Banta Hai recently. The latest episode featured Anil Kapoor in the katghara, where the actor revealed several juicy secrets. During the second episode, Anil Kapoor faced a question by Riteish Deshmukh wherein he asked the evergreen actor about him not having a moustache after a certain film. To this, Anil hilariously replied, “Do film mein mooche safa ki thi, unfortunately film bhi safa ho gayi yaar.”

Meanwhile, Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-its-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of public prosecutor and defense lawyer, respectively. It also stars Kusha Kapila as a judge and she decides the fate of the big Bollywood celebrities.