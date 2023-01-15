Anil Kapoor loves ensemble projects

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is set to play a powerful philanthropist in the upcoming streaming series The Night Manager, loves working with an ensemble cast. Over the years, Anil has starred in several ensemble films like Salaam-e-Ishq, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Darna Zaroori Hai, Race franchise and Dil Dhadakane Do.

About what he loves most while doing ensemble projects, the actor said: "When you're working on a show for so long, you invariably create a lot of memories and form a lot of bonds. We have our internal jokes which will remain internal, we shared a lot of laughs and some emotional moments as well. I really enjoyed working with the cast and crew — Aditya, Sobhita, Sandeep, Priyanka, Saswata Chatterjee, Tillotama Shome and Ben Jasper."

He added: "Everyone was fantastic! When you spend more than a year together telling a story, then there will be a lot of fun and emotional moments, there will be a lot of anger, sometimes frustration and sometimes jokes flying around. Overall it was a very enriching and creatively satisfying experience." — IANS