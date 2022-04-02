Rupali Ganguly makes a special request to fans ahead of her birthday

Rupali Ganguly’s birthday falls on April 5. Ahead of her birthday the Anupamaa actress has requested her fans not to send her expensive gifts.

Instead, she stated that they should adopt a stray and look after the pet. She is a dog lover and is taking care of a few stray dogs on the sets of the show Anupamaa.

The actress during a social media live said, “I know all of you love me and I am really touched to receive such beautiful gifts but if you all don’t mind then I have a request to make.”

She continued, “I would love to see that instead of you all spending on gifts for me, you all could just adopt a stray, don’t bring them home but just feed them and take care of them. Just like us, they also get hungry and need same kind of love and care. It would be amazing if you all could do this, feed the stray, keep water and pulses for birds and click a picture and send it to me. I would be overwhelmed receiving this as the most precious gift.”