Anime it is!

Rashmika Mandanna is partnering with Crunchyroll to celebrate her love of anime across India.

Mandanna’s love for anime includes titles across romance, action, and fantasy, as well as iconic franchises like Naruto, Cardcaptor Sakura, and Bleach.

“As an avid anime fan, I am thrilled to join hands with Crunchyroll and become a part of their family,” says Mandanna.

She adds, “Anime transcends the boundaries of culture, uniting everyone through the power of stories, and I cannot wait for more people to experience and embark on this journey with Crunchyroll as they bring the best titles in multiple languages. I am excited to meet and engage with my fellow fans and explore the infinite worlds of Anime together!”