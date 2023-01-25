Aniruddh Dave on the impending recession in 2023

Actor Aniruddh Dave, who will be seen in the film Kaagaz 2, recently shared his opinion on the impending recession due to the current global meltdown. He says, “I don’t think India’s economy will be largely affected. Our government is ready for every possible crisis and we are doing great at global affairs. Country’s GDP is growing, INR valuation is also increasing. Though, we will have to think smart if we see a recession. Go with the flow...”