Anita Hassanandani returns with Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum

Sony Entertainment Television’s Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum is based on the Barots and the Ahluwalias. Shivendra (Jay Bhanushali) and Surilii (Tina Datta) have braved the storm brought by Samar (Karanvir Bohra), as he entered the Barot mansion with malicious intentions of destroying the family. Shiv and Surilii are now about to embark on a new chapter in their lives, but life brings them face-to-face with an old acquaintance—Roshni, who is Shiv’s former girlfriend.
Stepping into the new character is Anita Hassanandani, who returns to television after a three-and-a-half-year hiatus. Anita says, “Television has always been my first love, and despite having stayed away from acting for the last few years, I have followed some shows that have launched in the recent past. Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum is one of those shows that I have found compelling, and I am so excited to return to television with this show”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt faces no-trust motion; PM Modi sees 3rd term for NDA
Speaker to schedule debate | Cong insists on discussion from...
Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border
Mob torches 30 abandoned houses, 2 buses
Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go
The Forest Conservation Amendment Bill-2023 passed in Lok Sa...