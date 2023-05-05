Anjali Anand adores her pet

Popular television actress Anjali Anand, who is known for bonding closely with her pet dog, Dobby, admits that being away from it will be the most challenging part during her time on the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.
She shared, “This will be the first time in years when I will be away from home and my dog Dobby for such a long time. He is like my child. Never a day goes by when I don’t spend some quality time with Dobby after work. He just brightens my day instantly. I love going for long walks on the Juhu beach with him, and he enjoys it too. I will miss him so much, and I am sure he will too. I have to make being away from him worth it by giving my best to the show. I am all set to embark on this journey against all my fears.”
