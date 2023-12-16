Anjali Anand’s tribute to Circuit

Anjali Anand, known for her stellar performances both on-screen and on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’s stage will create an electrifying vibe with her jhakaas performance on the pulsating track Phatela Jeb, with her choreographer Danny Fernandes and celebrity choreographer, Ruel Dausan Varindani. The trio will pay a tribute to the iconic character Circuit, from Munna Bhai MBBS, leaving none other than the original Circuit, Arshad Warsi, emotional.

Moved by the performance, judge Arshad Warsi said, “You get a little emotional when you see certain things. There’s an effort, a courage that you put into your hard work, and you don’t give up; you keep fighting, which I have seen Anjali do all the time. I find that quality is very admirable—she doesn’t accept defeat. It makes me feel good. After getting into movies, there came a point I didn’t have work for almost three years. But after that, Munna Bhai MBBS happened and there was no looking back. I believe that if you genuinely have talent, then no one can stop you.”

Impressed by the performance, judge Malaika Arora said, “There was an authentic flavour in your performance. It didn’t seem like you were trying too hard or making an extra effort to impress. Of course, hard work was evident, but you were so seamless.”