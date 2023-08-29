Anjum Fakih gets eliminated from KKK 13 again

IANS

Anjum Fakih, who had re-entered the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, was again eliminated from the stunt-based reality show. Anjum was earlier out of the race for the title of the ultimate Khiladi. However, she re-entered the show two weeks ago, and her second innings started with a bang.

While all contestants gave their best shot, Anjum was eliminated for the second time after being bested by Nyrraa M. Banerji in the Target week of the show.

Anjum embarked on her journey with an exhilarating helicopter-related task and her friend Ruhi Chaturvedi stood by her side for most stunts during the show’s debut week. The two most intense challenges they faced were the see-saw trial and the car-and-trolley feat.

The tagline of her journey became Darrti hain par karrti hain as she faced her fears head-on and left everyone awestruck. In the target week, Anjum was unwell and could not perform to the best of her ability.

Bidding farewell to show, Anjum shared, “I’m so grateful for this remarkable journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 that has been in a masterclass in knowing myself. Throughout the show, I unearthed treasures of self-discovery and learnt how to manage my mental state.”