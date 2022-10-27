Anjum Fakih, who is seen in Kundali Bhagya as well as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, confesses her love for negative roles

Anjum Fakih, who is seen in Kundali Bhagya as well as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, has mostly essayed positive characters, but recently the actress confessed her love for negative roles. Says Anjum, “Playing negative or grey characters excites me to another level. I have always thought of becoming the vamp of Indian television, but I believe fate and the Almighty have different plans for me. I have always been offered positive characters.”
Fakih continues, “In Kundali Bhagya too my character was about to turn negative within three months of the show going on air, but the makers decided to keep Shrishti positive. That’s when I know I am playing my character well.”
