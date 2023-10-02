Anjumm Shharma talks about his off-screen equation with co-star Mouni Roy

Anjumm Shharma made a mark as an actor in the hit series Mirzapur. Now, as fans eagerly await the third season of the popular series, Anjumm is gearing up to share the screen with Mouni Roy in Milan Luthria’s Sultan Of Delhi.

While working on the show, Anjumm found not just a co-star but also a friend in Mouni Roy. On the occasion of Mouni’s birthday, Anjumm shared some fascinating insights about their bond during the show. Anjumm explained, “In the midst of shooting action sequences and other intense scenes extensively in Sultan Of Delhi, working with Mouni was the sweetest experience for me on the show. She brings so much fun, warmth and humility with her.

“We shot a number of scenes together and every time our off-screen friendship grew stronger. Mouni has a tremendous presence which was accentuated with her costumes in the show which made her look beautiful and elegant. She had found a deep connection in her portrayal of Nayantara, her character in the show,” Anjumm adds.