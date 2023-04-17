Ankit Gupta pushes through pain to deliver the perfect shot for 'Junooniyatt'

Ankit Gupta has regaled the audiences with his impeccable portrayal of Jahaan in Colors’ show, Junooniyatt. It is a story of love, as it traces the journey of Jahaan (played by Ankit Gupta), Elahi (played by NehaRana), and Jordan (played by Gautam Singh Vig). The cast is leaving no stone unturned to enact the roles to perfection and entertain the viewers.

However, Ankit recently suffered a leg injury while enacting a scene. The sequence saw him involved in a couple of jumps where he lost balance and fell to the ground. While he received immediate medical attention, Ankit’s unwavering commitment and determination came to the fore as he delivered a perfect shot.

Ankit Gupta shared, “Acting involves taking risks, and injuries are a part of the job. However, I’m grateful for my team’s quick reaction and timely help. I firmly believe that the show must go on.”