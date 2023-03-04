Ankit Gupta tolerates pain to perfect his role as Jahaan

Colors’ Junooniyatt has struck a chord with viewers with its story of music and love. It revolves around the lives of three aspiring singers, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta), Jordan (Gautam Singh Vig) and Elahi (Neha Rana).
The story resonates well with the new-age audience. On the other hand, the lead actors are leaving no stone unturned to bring their characters alive. Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta, who is playing Jahaan, didn’t know perfecting the role would come at a price. The continuous strumming of the guitar for his character has resulted in swollen fingers.
Ankit says, “I am learning the basics of guitar so that I can do justice to the character of Jahaan, who is a passionate singer. I’ve never played an instrument in my life, and this is the second time when I am holding the guitar. It’s a new experience and I will keep practising till the guitar looks like an extension of my body. Some shots require me to strum the guitar at a fast pace, leaving my fingers swollen and bruised. That’s all right because no pain, no gain. These scenes are crucial, and I don’t want to spare any effort to look natural.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No religious minority can freely live or practise its religion in Pakistan today: India at UN
'Pakistan obsessed with us while its people battle for livel...
Australian PM Anthony Albanese to play Holi, watch cricket on India visit from March 8 to 11
Both PMs will attend the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Sum...
Select central govt employees get one-time option to opt for old pension scheme
The option may be exercised by the government servants conce...
Pro-Khalistan supporters vandalise Laxmi Narayan temple in Australia
In January, Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Australia's Carrum D...