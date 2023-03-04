Ankit Gupta tolerates pain to perfect his role as Jahaan

Colors’ Junooniyatt has struck a chord with viewers with its story of music and love. It revolves around the lives of three aspiring singers, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta), Jordan (Gautam Singh Vig) and Elahi (Neha Rana).

The story resonates well with the new-age audience. On the other hand, the lead actors are leaving no stone unturned to bring their characters alive. Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta, who is playing Jahaan, didn’t know perfecting the role would come at a price. The continuous strumming of the guitar for his character has resulted in swollen fingers.

Ankit says, “I am learning the basics of guitar so that I can do justice to the character of Jahaan, who is a passionate singer. I’ve never played an instrument in my life, and this is the second time when I am holding the guitar. It’s a new experience and I will keep practising till the guitar looks like an extension of my body. Some shots require me to strum the guitar at a fast pace, leaving my fingers swollen and bruised. That’s all right because no pain, no gain. These scenes are crucial, and I don’t want to spare any effort to look natural.”