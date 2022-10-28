Ankit Raaj to play Parshuram

The mythological show, Parshuram, on Atrangii TV is returning with a brand-new season and cast. Vishal Aditya Singh starred as the lead in the previous season. Now, Ankit Raaj will portray the title character in Parshuram’s second season.
The show is to be directed by Kamal Monga and produced by Atulyam Films and Chanda Creation. The second season of Parashuram will follow his extraordinary voyage from Treta Kaal to the Dwapara yuga, which links him to Rama and Krishna to execute a unique task assigned by Mahadev.
When Parashurama reaches the Dwapara Yuga, he must uphold both the religious honour and the vow he made against the Kshatriyas thousands of years earlier.
Ankit Raaj says, “It is for the first time that I will be playing the title role. Parshuram is a strong character. ”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds
China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...
PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police
Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...
'Let the good times roll': Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss
Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...
Will deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels within a month: Government
Of 898 TV channels broadcast in country, 532 use foreign sat...
'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram
Men acted aggressively and made objectionable remarks, alleg...