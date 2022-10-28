Ankit Raaj to play Parshuram

The mythological show, Parshuram, on Atrangii TV is returning with a brand-new season and cast. Vishal Aditya Singh starred as the lead in the previous season. Now, Ankit Raaj will portray the title character in Parshuram’s second season.

The show is to be directed by Kamal Monga and produced by Atulyam Films and Chanda Creation. The second season of Parashuram will follow his extraordinary voyage from Treta Kaal to the Dwapara yuga, which links him to Rama and Krishna to execute a unique task assigned by Mahadev.

When Parashurama reaches the Dwapara Yuga, he must uphold both the religious honour and the vow he made against the Kshatriyas thousands of years earlier.

Ankit Raaj says, “It is for the first time that I will be playing the title role. Parshuram is a strong character. ”