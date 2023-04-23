Ankit Siwach to enter Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

Actor Ankit Siwach is all set to enter Na Umra Ki Seema Ho as Jai. He will be seen alongside Rachana Mistry who plays the protagonist, Vidhi, in the show. He will play Vidhi’s love interest.
Ankit began his television career in 2017 with the lead role of an inspector in Rishton Ka Chakravhuh and has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade. He has played some versatile characters in his journey.
Apart from Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry, the show also stars Deepshikha Nagpal, Sneha Wagh and Rishina Kandhari, among others.
