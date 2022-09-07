Ankita Dubey had no qualms over doing Wedding Night

Ankita Dubey was seen in short film Wedding Night recently. The film talks about a couple’s first night and expectations related to it. Ankita says she had no apprehensions about the subject. “I was not fearful of such a concept, rather felt the need to start discussion around the same so that we can reach a solution in future. It’s all about education, and the idea is to help in educating the society for the better,” she says. Talking about the short film, she adds, “Manmohan Tiwari ji is my friend and a brilliant actor. He knows how to lift the mood of his co-stars.”