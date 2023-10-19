Anne Hathaway to play prison psychologist in 'Eileen'

American actor Anne Hathaway is all set to play a mysterious prison psychologist in the thriller film Eileen, directed by William Oldroyd. The trailer for Anne Hathaway’s most recent film, Eileen, was unveiled on Tuesday by Neon. The movie stars Oscar winner, 40, and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit, Last Night in Soho), as employees at a Massachusetts jail in the 1960s, who form an odd connection that turns out to be dangerous.
The trailer shows McKenzie, 23, as her title character Eileen meets Rebecca (Hathaway), a platinum-blonde, cigarette-smoking psychologist who takes on something of a mentorship role towards the younger employee.
The movie was written by Moshfegh and her husband Luke Goebel, who previously collaborated on last year’s Jennifer Lawrence-Brian Tyree Henry movie Causeway.
Eileen is the second of two fall 2023 releases Hathaway stars in as a psychologist. She also appears in the new romantic drama She Came To Me alongside Peter Dinklage and Marisa Tomei.
Eileen releases in New York and Los Angeles-based movie theatres on December 1, and everywhere on December 8. — ANI
