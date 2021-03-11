Hollywood actress Anne Heche passes away

Anne Heche, who was popularly known for her work in Donnie Brasco, Volcano, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days Seven Nights, among others, passed away on Friday (August 12). She was 53. The actress had met with a car accident on August 5 and was comatose in hospital with a severe brain injury. After a week in hospital, she breathed her last on Friday. Her representative issued a statement: “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on...”
Tributes pour in
Several celebrities paid tributes to Anne on social media. Priyanka Chopra, who worked with Anne in series Quantico, wrote on Instagram Story, “My heart goes out to Anne Heche`s children, family, friends...It was an honour to have known you and worked by your side....You will always have a special place in my heart.”
Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, “This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India: President Murmu in maiden address to nation
President hails India’s achievements in overcoming Covid-19 ...
Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62
Jhunjhunwala, Big Bull of Dalal Street, passed away in Mumba...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire
If Jhunjhunwala would have had a regret, it was not seeing t...
Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil
'Jaishakar said that Europe is buying gas from Russia and we...
In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials
Magnitsky petition yet another attempt to bring Indian Gover...