Hollywood actress Anne Heche passes away

Anne Heche, who was popularly known for her work in Donnie Brasco, Volcano, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days Seven Nights, among others, passed away on Friday (August 12). She was 53. The actress had met with a car accident on August 5 and was comatose in hospital with a severe brain injury. After a week in hospital, she breathed her last on Friday. Her representative issued a statement: “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on...”

Tributes pour in

Several celebrities paid tributes to Anne on social media. Priyanka Chopra, who worked with Anne in series Quantico, wrote on Instagram Story, “My heart goes out to Anne Heche`s children, family, friends...It was an honour to have known you and worked by your side....You will always have a special place in my heart.”

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, “This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.” — TMS