Baby on board…Alia Bhatt wins hearts with her appearance in Hyderabad

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen at an event in Hyderabad on September 2. The event was to promote their upcoming film Brahmastra. Besides Alia and Ranbir, the event saw core team of the movie, including Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Karan Johar joining the panel with Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli as special guests.
Alia’s outfit caught the eye of people. Alia wore a pink sharara with ‘baby on board’ written on her back. Besides the message, the actress mesmerised Hyderabad by singing Kesariya in Telugu. Ranbir was also seen speaking Telugu quite fluently.
