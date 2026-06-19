Annu Kapoor’s ‘Uttar Da Puttar’ poster released ahead of July 24 comedy film launch

The makers of Annu Kapoor-starrer 'Uttar Da Puttar' have unveiled the film's official poster, offering a fresh look at the upcoming comedy ahead of its theatrical release on July 24, 2026.

Advertisement

The poster shows Annu Kapoor seated on a toilet mounted atop a giant Vastu-inspired wheel. The unusual visual hints at the film's offbeat premise and its humorous take on themes of destiny, faith and the search for the "right direction".

Advertisement

Featuring the tagline "Karam Bade Ya Kismat?", the poster suggests that the story will explore whether a person's life is shaped more by actions or by fate. It also introduces the ensemble cast, including Rukhsar Rehman, Brijendra Kala, Pavan Malhotra, Ishtiyak Khan, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Rajendra Sethi, Sumit Gulati and Nitin Arora.

Advertisement

Directed by Ravinder Siwach and based on a story by producer Sandiip Kapur, 'Uttar Da Puttar' revolves around an unusual premise linked to Vastu and the idea that a person's fortunes can improve by finding the "right direction" in life.

'Uttar Da Puttar' is being produced by Sandiip Kapur and Priya Kapur under the banner of Promodome Motion Pictures, known for content-driven films such as ‘Jugaad’, ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ and the National Award-winning ‘Bhonsle’. With Uttar Da Puttar, the studio is once again venturing into unconventional storytelling, this time through a comedy built around destiny, belief and life's unexpected turns.

Advertisement

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on July 24, 2026. (ANI)