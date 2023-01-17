Anshuman Jha wins Best Actor at HBO's South Asian International Film Festival

Anshuman Jha’s earnest portrayal of an animal vigilante has earned him the Best Actor nod at the HBO-backed South Asian International Film Festival in New York. The film, Lakadbaggha (Hyena), made its international premiere at the festival. Directed by Victor Mukherjee, it is India’s first film about an animal vigilante with slick action scenes. The film also stars Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja.
Says Anshuman, “Very grateful to HBO and the entire team of the South Asian International Film Festival, New York, for considering Lakadbaggha (Hyena) worthy of an opening film and recognising my character, Arjun Bakshi, worthy of the Best Actor award. I dedicate this award to Irrfan sir, since it was announced after his birthday. Congratulations to Sayani for winning the best female actor award too. And apologies for this late reaction, as I missed their official mail because I have been so busy.” — TMS
