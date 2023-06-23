Anthology of short stories Waareya Di Virasat and poetry collection Rubies From You & Sapphires From Me released

Yathesht Pratiraj
An anthology of short stories, titled Waareya Di Virasat, by Prof Harinder Kumar Sharma was recently launched at The TS Central State Library, Sector 17, Chandigarh, in collaboration with LPGI SahiiiTya Association.
The stories, originally written in Punjabi, have been translated into Hindi by Harjinder Kaur Sadhar. The stories focus on love and human bonding.
A compilation of poems, titled Rubies From You & Sapphires From Me, by Yogita Sharma and Ashish Sharma, was also released on this occasion. The poems have been translated into English by Yogita and Ashish. The poems are inspired mostly by life in general while a few deal with social evils, environment, relationships and happiness while talking about hope of a brighter future.
The event was attended by as many as 20 poets from India, Singapore and Indonesia. Actress and writer Savita Bhatti was the chief guest.
Tribune Shorts
