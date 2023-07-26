Anu Malik Returns to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Over the last three decades, Zee TV has introduced viewers to some exciting non-fiction formats like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance and India’s Best Dramebaaz.

After the success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs last year, Zee TV’s singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is back to give the nation’s aspiring singers an opportunity to present their melodious voices and build a career in the world of music.

Singer-composer Anu Malik is all set to grace the show once again as a judge, completing the panel alongside Neeti Mohan and Himesh Reshamiya.

Malik says, “Returning to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as a judge feels like coming back home. This platform is where melodies resonate and dreams take flight. I am excited to embark on this musical journey, guiding and nurturing incredible talent. Sharing the panel with Himesh Reshammiya and Neeti Mohan, two fantastic artists of our fraternity, adds to the joy. I can’t wait to witness the symphony of passion, dedication, and unforgettable performances by the contestants, keeping the audience entertained!”