Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta’s thriller Faraaz to hit big screen on February

Director Hansal Mehta is back with another hard-hitting story based on the real-life terrorist attack that ravaged a Dhaka cafe in 2016.

After an overwhelming response at the BFI London Film Festival 2022 where it had a world premiere, the Zahaan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal-starrer is set for theatrical release on February 3.

Producer Anubhav Sinha says, “Faraaz is a story that needs to be told and Hansal has done justice to the story of the catastrophic event that shocked the world. It is a story about a hero, who made a brave choice.”

Mehta adds, “To me, Faraaz is a story of our polarised times. Through the one event that rocked Dhaka, I’ve tried to explore the broader theme of violence.”