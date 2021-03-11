Anuj Sachdeva on playing Cheeru in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa

Actor Anuj Sachdeva is currently seen as Cheeranjeev ‘Cheeru’ Chaudhary in Rajan Shahi’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. He is a calm, composed and mature guy, whom everyone looks up to. His mother doesn’t get tired of praising him, his father feels proud of him, and his younger brothers call him their security blanket. But this character will soon come to an end as Cheeru meets with an accident on his wedding day and die!
Anuj says, “The most important thing that I always wanted to do is to make people connect to the warmth of Cheeru and how he takes care of the family. And I think there cannot be a bigger joy for an actor when the audience believes in a character so much and feels that he has raised the bar high for similar characters.”
