Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, Divya Dutta bag awards at IFFD 2026

The International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 celebrated cinema and honoured the filmmakers and actors at the Night of Honours event on Monday in Bharat Mandapam. From Mohit Suri to Ramesh Sippy, several artistes were given awards for their performances and contributions to cinema.

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The cultural evening was marked by the presence of Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

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Anupam Kher also delivered a poetic tribute to cinema in Delhi, which included Mandi House's theatre history and the evolving cinema in India. It was followed by the performance of Grammy-winning Ricky Kej.

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At the Night of Honours event, the film 'Saiyaara', directed by Mohit Suri, bagged the Pathbreaking Film of the Year.

Sitaare Zameen Par also won the Most Inspiring Film of the Year. The award was accepted by the director, RS Prasanna. Tanvi The Great also earned the recognition for Best Direction received by Anupam Kher. The debut actor went to Shubhangi Dutt for her performance.

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Dhurandhar was recognised under PVR Best of 2025, with Ranveer Singh honoured as Best Actor and Aditya Dhar as Best Director.

Under Capital's Pride, Guneet Monga, TP Aggarwal and Divya Dutta were honoured, while Bhumi Pednekar was recognised as "Actor with a Mission" for her work with the United Nations Development Programme.

Bhumi Pednekar also shared her happiness about the award. She shared the gratitude post on her Instagram handle.

Global recognition, including Enrique Arce, underscored the festival's growing international presence, while a tribute marking 50 years of Sholay saw Ramesh Sippy honoured for his enduring contribution to Indian cinema.

The International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 is currently taking place in Bharat Mandapam.