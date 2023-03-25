Anupam Mittal undergoes a surgery

Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur Anupam Mittal underwent a surgery. Despite being the owner of People Group and the founder of the popular platform Shaadi.com, Mittal became a household name after judging the first season of Shark Tank India.
Anupam shared a video disclosing that he underwent surgery. He wrote, “Manzil jab aur dur ho jaaye... fight harder. I’ve been pushing to get into better shape for years, but like everything else worth pursuing, every time you come close, life sends you right back to square one. We can’t undo the setbacks and knockouts, but we can get back up.”
