Anupama Solanki says that it is not possible to achieve success overnight

Actress Anupama Solanki, who is part of the show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, says that it’s not possible to achieve success overnight in the industry.

She says, “When I started my career, my family told me to go to Mumbai and start acting. They supported me initially, but after six months, they clearly told me to come back home if it wasn’t working out. At that time, I didn’t know how to tell them that no one becomes a star overnight. It takes many years to get good offers. During the Covid-19 pandemic, everything stopped, and my life was at the standstill for two years. That was a very difficult time without my family’s support, but then I got the role of Madam Sir on SAB TV, followed by Bindiya Sarkar, and now Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani on Dangal TV. In the last 4 years, I have given almost 800 to 1000 auditions, and the results have been almost zero, but as I said, no one becomes a star overnight.”

