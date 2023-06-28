Anupama Solanki talks about Nath Krishna AurGauri Ki Kahani completing 600 episodes

Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani has completed 600 episodes, and the entire team is celebrating the milestone. Anupama Solanki, who plays the role of Kalawati in the show, is happy with all the love and progression.

“I am extremely excited about our achievements. It is a huge honour for any production house, actors, and crew when a show completes 600 episodes. I play the negative lead in this show, and my responsibilities have become all the more important now,” she says.

She adds, “There are lots of shows going off air within 2-3 months, and there are many reasons behind it. Sometimes the storyline is bad, and sometimes actors are not performing well, and rather than choosing the right actor, people select their close friends or relatives to play certain roles. Lack of conviction is also a problem, and rest is destiny. In the TV industry, everything should be perfect.”

Before this show, Anupama was a part of various projects like Dayan, where she played a negative role; Juzzbaat, a reality show; Vighnaharta Ganesha, where she was seen as Mohini; and Maddam Sir, where she played a positive role.