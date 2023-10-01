Anupriya Goenka talks about her character in the show Sultan of Delhi

Actress Anupriya Goenka will be seen in the character of Shankari Devi in Disney+ Hostar’s upcoming series Sultan Of Delhi.

She says, “It is one of the most difficult characters that I have played so far. Earlier, I have essayed roles where the character is doing the right things and has mostly taken responsibility of the people around, so I could relate to that. However, Shankari is a very vicious character, who can harm innocent people to fulfill her goals. It was very difficult for me to make sense of that.”