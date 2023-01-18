Anurag Kashyap pens the script 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat'

After Ugly, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s next movie, which has been solely written by him. The director shared how after discussing with his daughter, the idea for writing a story based on the concept of modern relationships came to his mind.

He said: “I’ve had the story idea brewing in my mind for a long time. I have always liked to explore relationships in the context of big cities, big towns, small towns, and middle-class. I was in conversation with my daughter and by the end of our discussion, it hit me that it was important to explore struggles, challenges that the GenZ generation undergoes.”

The director, who is known for his films like Black Friday, Ugly, Bombay Velvet, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dobaaraa, among others, added: “With that in mind, I set out to write the stories, fun, musical love stories with the help of Shellee and Amit Trivedi. We also improvised as we went along with the gen-Z actors Karan and Alaya. It’s after a long time I have gone back to pen and paper, and wrote a script. Actually after ‘Ugly’, something that originated entirely from me.” — IANS