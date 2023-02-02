Anurag Kashyap shares how he was once kicked out of the house by his wife for being an alcoholic

Anurag Kashyap is currently gearing up for the release of Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, which hits the cinemas this Friday (February 3). The film stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta in the lead roles, along with Vicky Kaushal in an interesting cameo. During an interaction, Anurag opened up about his life. He talked about his first marriage and in the same breath, also recalled the bad memories like when his ex-wife Aarti Bajaj threw him out of the house for being an alcoholic!

The filmmaker said, “I used to lock myself in a room, and that’s when the drinking began. I used to drink heavily for a year-and-a-half. Aarti kicked me out of the house. My daughter Aaliya was only four years old then. That was a difficult phase. I was depressed.” Anurag also opened up about his struggling days. The filmmaker recalled how despite getting fame after writing Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya, his directorial ventures often ended up in trouble.

He added, “Paanch was stalled, Black Friday was stalled, Allwyn Kalicharan was shelved, another film that nobody knows was shelved, I was kicked out of Tere Naam and Kaante. I was drinking and fighting all these battles. I was unceremoniously thrown out of projects I had written. That was a very bad phase and it accumulated into anger, with the industry, with the system.”

Kashyap also opened up on how there was a time when he was reduced to sleeping on the footpath! He said, "At that time there was a garden in the middle of Juhu circle, which used to be a roundabout without any signal. We used to sleep there, but sometimes they would drive us out. Then we went to Versova Link Road, where there was a wider footpath. People used to sleep there in a line. But you had to pay six rupees to sleep there, which I gave."