Anurag Kumar from Lucknow gets an autograph from Amitabh Bachchan

The hot seat on Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 would be welcoming contestants from Lucknow today (September 15). Anurag Kumar, the 29-year-old real estate agent, would be on the hot seat.
Sitting among the audience would be Anurag’s twin brother Anoop, who would become the reason for a lot of interesting conversations with Big B. Before going for the first break, Amitabh Bachchan would be expressing his concern over the hot seat guest, Anurag, and to erase all apprehensions that Anoop might take his brother’s seat, he would sign Anurag’s hand. The next moment, the host would walk over to Anurag and sign his hand, amid cheers from the audience.
