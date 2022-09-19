Anushka Sharma pens her thoughts on Instagram, as she misses hubby Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most powerful and loved couples in showbiz, and they dole out some major goals. The two never shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media.
On Saturday night (September 17), Anushka took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the two of them from a vacation at a picturesque location, overlooking the sea. Along with it, she wrote, “The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person… #MissingHubby too much post.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
NIA books Assam man for Al-Qaida links
Charged with offences of radicalising youth and conspiring t...
'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held
CM Mann orders probe I NCW takes note, writes to DGP