Anushka Sharma steps down as a producer

Anushka Sharma turned producer when she launched her production venture Clean State Films (CSF).
The actress and her brother Karnesh Ssharma have been producing some great content like NH10, Pataal Lok, Bulbbul and more. However, Anushka has now decided to step away from CSF and dedicate her time to her first love, which is acting. In a long note on social media, Anushka wrote, “When I started Clean State Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novice when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. I’m deeply proud of what we have created.” She adds, “While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today. Being a new mother, who has chosen to be an actor, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before.”
