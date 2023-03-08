Last year, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrated their first Holi after marriage. Doing things differently, they celebrated the festival of colours and joy as AnVi Ki Raas Leela last year. And this year, the event is going to be bigger and better.

Last year, celebrities, including Aly Goni, Kushal Tandon, Mrunal Thakur, Jasmine Bhasin, Mouni Roy, among others, were present at the celebration. This year, they are expecting more friends and more fun.