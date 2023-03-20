Aparna Nayr is single

Aparna Nayr, who recently featured in Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Kanna Vich Waaliyan, playing Hommie Dilliwala’s love interest, has said she had a strong liking for all things romantic. Having grown up watching Indian films, she has always had a liking for romantic storylines. She wishes to take on more projects in the genre. “I want to see more love stories. No complications, no mountains to climb, and no insane detours. Just feel good, wholesome, unconditional love.”

But when it comes to her personal life, things are a bit different. She shared, “I’m single at the moment. I wouldn’t say I have a checklist of things I’m looking for. I probably rely heavily on instinct in such cases.” “Right now, maybe I’m living romantic moments only through the shows I’m binge-watching,” she added.

Aparna heaped praise on actors such as Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. “Chemistry is important, it either works or it doesn’t. It’s intangible but essential,” she said.