Aparshakti Khurana set to release two music videos

Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana, who released two tracks Balle Ni Balle and Choti Choti Gal earlier this year, is now all set to drop two more music videos.

The actor says, “For me, personally, singing and enjoying music is something I love as much as making and watching movies. I love updating my playlists with new music whenever I have time. Honestly, it’s a blessing for me to be part of such varied projects. My last two tracks, which were both different from each other, have gotten so much love, and now I’m already ready with two more tracks. I’m looking forward to these releases.”

On the acting front, Aparshakti will next be seen in Dhokha: Around D Corner, opposite Khushali Kumar, followed by spy thriller Berlin and Vikramaditya Motwane’s period drama, Amazon original series called Jubilee. — IANS