Aparshakti Khurana, Shakti Mohan come together in By Invite Only

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and dancer Shakti Mohan will be gracing the upcoming episode of the third season of the celebrity chat show By Invite Only hosted by Renil Abraham. Both Aparshakti and Shakti are going to have fun-filled, quirky, and interesting conversations with the host.

Aparshakti, who is known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Stree, Luka Chupi, among others, said, “Every time I meet Shakti, there is always so much to catch up. We can go on and on, and I am sure on By Invite Only there is going to be a laughter riot. I just hope I don’t end up saying too much, chat shows do put one in the spot. But yes, great company and candid discussions are fun.”

Shakti added that she has an idea about reality shows but chat shows are new to her and she had great fun with Aparshakti on the sets.

—IANS