Apeksha Porwal has come a long way from her debut character

Actress Apeksha Porwal has consciously picked up projects that harness her creativity. Undekhi marked the debut of the actress, in which she looked completely unrecognisable as a tribal girl, Koyal. In Dil Bekaraar, her second project, Apeksha played an independent journalist with her head on her shoulder.
In her latest venture, Slave Market, she plays an Indian princess. With this, she became the first Indian to be the lead in an Arabic series. Apeksha has signed on to some interesting projects for the future as well, which include the next season of Slave Market.
