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Home / Lifestyle / Apoorv Kansal: Instagram is part of my routine, not life

Apoorv Kansal: Instagram is part of my routine, not life

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:43 AM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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Digital creator Apoorv Kansal, currently seen on the reality show The Society, says Instagram is an integral part of his daily routine.

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“As a social media influencer, Instagram naturally forms a big part of my day. I use it to post content, engage with followers and stay updated with trends,” he explains.

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However, he is careful not to let it take over his life. “It’s important to use the platform as a tool, rather than letting it control your time,” he adds.

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Apoorv notes that social media has blurred the lines between personal and professional lives. “Many conversations, collaborations and career opportunities now happen through platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp. For creators, these apps are not just social - they are professional tools. Our personal and professional worlds have become intertwined.”

He also reflects on how social media shapes perceptions of success and happiness. “It often encourages comparison, as people forget that online content usually highlights only the best moments. True success and happiness are deeper than followers or likes,” he says.

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On maintaining a healthy balance, Apoorv advises, “Treat social media as a tool for self-expression, learning, and creating opportunities, but don’t let it define your self-worth. Spend time offline—focus on family, friends, hobbies and personal growth. When balanced, social media can be a positive and empowering space.”

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