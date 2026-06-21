AR Rahman releases teaser of tribute song for Asha Bhosle

Composer AR Rahman has unveiled the teaser of his soul-stirring tribute song dedicated to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, offering audiences a tender, intimate glimpse into a project celebrating one of India's most iconic and unforgettable voices.

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The teaser features candid, behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the tribute, with artists, musicians, and performers from richly diverse backgrounds coming together in heartfelt unison to honour Bhosle's extraordinary musical legacy.

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"On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders. This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries," Rahman wrote in an X post.

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Among the teaser's most poignant moments is the presence of Bhosle herself. The celebrated singer, who was closely involved in the project during its creation, is seen in the recording studio in warm, easy collaboration with Rahman and the other artists.

Rahman, who has lent his own emotive voice to the song, appears throughout the teaser, gently guiding the musical journey.

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"Around the world, we celebrate musical legends. We are blessed to have one of our own, an artist whose voice became the soundtrack of countless lives. The most meaningful tribute felt like bringing together different musicians, traditions, and sounds to celebrate her extraordinary legacy. This is our humble offering to Asha ji. May her music continue to inspire hearts for generations to come," he added in the caption.

While the full song is yet to be released, the teaser has already generated palpable excitement among music lovers eager to witness the complete, long-awaited tribute to a singer whose golden voice has defined countless timeless melodies.

Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai, with several stars, including Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan, attending the funeral in solemn tribute.