AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman gets married

Music maestro AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman has tied the knot with her fiancé Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. Rehman took to Twitter and shared pictures from the nikah ceremony. In the picture, Khatija and Riyasdeen are sitting on a sofa and posing with Rahman, his elder daughter Raheema, wife Saira Banu and son Ameen. Sharing the picture on his social media account, Rahman wrote in the caption, “May the Almighty bless the couple... thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love… #nikkahceremony #marriage.” Khatija also shared a beautiful shot from her wedding. She wrote in the caption, “The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man @riyasdeenriyan….” — TMS
