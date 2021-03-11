AR Rahman's debut film Le Musk to premiere at Cannes XR

Grammy winning Indian composer AR Rahman’s very first feature film Le Musk will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Market’s Cannes XR programme.

The 36-minute film is billed as a cinematic sensory experience incorporating virtual reality, with motion, music and scent integrated into the narrative.

It follows heiress and musician Juliet Merdinian, who, 20 years since she was orphaned, seeks out the men who changed her destiny. Rahman developed the story from an original idea by his wife Saira.

They share a love for perfume and wished to employ scent as a narrative device in immersive cinema. Rahman directed from a screenplay by Gurachi Phoenix, besides composing the score.

“Le Musk has been several years in the making with collaborators worldwide; we’ve aimed to create an unprecedented, subtle sensory cinematic surrealism. Creating a feature-length cinema VR experience that pushes boundaries of storytelling and incorporates multiple senses was a guiding force for me. Aroma and music together bring warm memories subjectively for the audience,” Rahman said.

The cast includes Nora Arnezeder and Guy Burnet in lead roles, alongside Munirih Grace and Mariam Zohrabyan. Cannes XR is a programme from the Cannes Film Market dedicated to immersive technologies and cinematographic content. —IANS